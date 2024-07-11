OBITUARY: Thelma Jane Doe (Lewis)

Thelma Jane Doe (Lewis) passed away peacefully in her home in Smyrna, Tennessee on Monday, July 8, 2024, at the age of 78.

Jane is survived by her husband of 57 years, Greg Doe; children Katie Carney, Tom Doe (Yelena) and Patrick Doe; her sisters, Joanne Shelton (Earl) and Nancy Davis; and 5 grandchildren: Chandler, Mary Kate and Hannah Carney and Annabelle and Alex Doe.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Lois Brown.

Jane was born on May 30, 1946, in Eureka, California.

She grew up in western North Carolina and graduated from Asheville Catholic High School in 1964. She married her high school sweetheart, Greg, on September 1, 1967. Jane and her family moved to Smyrna, Tennessee in 1979 and she lived in that home until the time of her passing.

Jane began working as a customer service representative at Opryland Theme Park in 1993 and moved to the Grand Ole Opry customer service department when the theme park closed in 1997. She worked as a phone sales agent for the Ryman Hospitality Group until March of this year and only stopped working due to her illness. She was beloved by all of her coworkers and most of the customers “guests” she worked with as well.

Jane was known by many as “the card lady” as she sent cards to anyone and everyone whom she thought needed a smile. Jane was a loving and caring woman who was always there for her family. She taught herself to read before she even started school and was an avid reader with a great sense of humor and a beautiful smile. She always said, “If you can read, you can do almost anything.” Jane was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Smyrna, Tennessee and had a strong love of Jesus. She shared her faith in how she lived her life every day.

A visitation will be held at Woodfin Chapel (203 N Lowry Street, Smyrna, TN) from 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2024. The funeral will be a Memorial Mass at St. Luke Catholic Church (10682 Old Nashville Highway, Smyrna, TN) on Friday, July 12, 2024, at 11:00 AM, with Father Phillip Halladay officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jane’s life. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint Rose of Lima Catholic School (1601 N Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN, 37130).

The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice for the care they provided for Jane during her last months.

