Deputies Who Responded to Death of Asher Sullivan Honored

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to tragic death of Asher Sullivan were honored for their efforts by Volunteer Behavioral Health executives Tuesday.

Asher, 10, the son of Rutherford County Schools Director Jimmy Sullivan and his wife, Kaycee, died May 18 from injuries he suffered after being swept into a rain-swollen storm drain May 8 near their Christiana home.

Volunteer Behavioral Health Chief Executive Officer Phyllis Persinger, Haylee McPhearson-Bush, vice president of operations, Amanda Cook, chief business development officer, and Ella Britt, vice president of community outreach, honored the deputies during evening shift roll call.

Britt recognized Dispatcher Cpl. Molly Nye and responding Patrol Lt. Derek Oeser, Sgt. David Alford, Sgt. Jason Brown, K9 Deputy Brad Harwell, Deputy Breana Copeland and SRO Edwin Fitzgerald.

“We thank you for what you do every day,” Britt said.

Persinger thanked the deputies for their response to calls every shift.

“You guys are awesome,” Persinger said.

In a letter to the deputies, the staff said they were “deeply saddened by his (Asher’s) passing and will continue to keep all those affected close to our hearts in the coming days.

“We also want to acknowledge the tremendous efforts given by you, our local first responders, for your tireless dedication and bravery in the face of disaster,” the letter stated. “You are truly remarkable and we are grateful and appreciative of the crucial work you provide to our community on a daily basis.”

