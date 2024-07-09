Taco Bell Revives Nacho Fries Pass, Adds Jalapeño Ranch Flavor

(July 2, 2024) – Forget National Fry “Day” – Taco Bell is celebrating Nacho Fries all month long by giving fans the chance to unlock 30 days of Nacho Fries in addition to an entirely new flavor! The return of the Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass grants Taco Bell Rewards Members daily access to an order of regular Nacho Fries for up to 30 consecutive days for just $10. Available for purchase from July 9 to July 15, exclusively through the Taco Bell app, Rewards Members can indulge in their love for Nacho Fries every day for a month with ease by securing their very own Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass.

The Taco Bell Lover’s Pass: A Love Story

The brand introduced its first Lover’s Pass program nationwide in January 2022 with the Taco Lover’s Pass, where Rewards Members could choose to redeem one of seven iconic Taco Bell tacos per day for 30 days. The exciting sequel returned in November 2023 with the debut of Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass, crafted especially for the devoted fries fans.

Now, the Nacho Fries Lover’s pass comeback on July 9 gives passionate Rewards Members the power to celebrate Nacho Fries season their way, every day for just $10 in-app. Taco Bell believes the fan favorite fries deserve to be enjoyed beyond the one allotted calendar day to find great value and deals. All Lover’s Passes have been for Rewards Members only, one of many ways Taco Bell gives their biggest fans the most exclusive access to the brand.

“The inaugural Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass subscribers’ unwavering adoration for more Nacho Fries and more value meant it was time for the Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass to make its much-anticipated comeback,” said Dane Mathews, Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell. “Our Rewards Members drive us to push the boundaries of customer experience with digital innovations that effortlessly allow fans to enjoy more of the Taco Bell favorites they crave, all for an accessible price.”

Ahead of National Fry Day on July 12, Taco Bell will be having a special Tuesday Drop for the first 100 Fire! Tier Rewards Members who claim it on July 9 at 2 p.m. PST. The sign up will happen on the Tuesday Drops page on the Taco Bell app, and the first 100 Fire! Tier Rewards Members (who attained Fire Tier status before July 1 at 11:59 PM PST) will be sent an app inbox message and push notification with a coupon code to redeem for free pass**.

New Nacho Fries Alert: Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries

As if Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass wasn’t exciting enough, Taco Bell is adding to Nacho Fries season by dropping the new Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries bursting with flavor on July 18 for $4.49***. Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries feature Taco Bell’s iconic, crisp fries seasoned with bold Mexican spices, topped with a tangy and creamy Jalapeño Ranch sauce. This delectable sauce, made with buttermilk, sour cream, garlic, red jalapeño, pasilla peppers, parsley, and spices, adds a bit of heat to the beloved menu item. The fries are further enhanced with zesty pico de gallo and can be customized with your choice of protein, either seasoned beef or black beans.

This year, Nacho Fries returned in April alongside the limited time run of the Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries. With the latest edition of Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries, this is the longest Nacho Fries run to date for Taco Bell, bringing fans more chances to grab their favorite fries with more flavor innovations to enjoy, while supplies last. Download the Taco Bell app and join Rewards to unlock the Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass starting July 9 and prepare to savor the new Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries starting July 18.

Source: Taco Bell

