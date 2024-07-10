Deputies to Use Enforcement and Education to Slow Down Speeders

One person died in a traffic crash where speeding was the contributing factor this year with five people dying from traffic crashes involving speeding last year in Rutherford County, said Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

Speeding contributed to 282 crashes this year in the county. Speeding was the main factor in 667 crashes last year in the county.

“Obeying the speed limit is a simple way drivers can save lives,” Fitzhugh said.

That’s why Fitzhugh and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for “Operation Southern Slow Down.”

Fitzhugh will be one of the speakers when the THSO sponsors a media event Monday to kick off the speeding enforcement drive.

The purpose of this multi-jurisdictional campaign is to increase traffic enforcement during July 15-19 to reduce speeding across the Southeast. Other participating states include Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System stated the number of fatal speed-related crashes in the five NHTSA Region 4 states increased by 14 percent from 2018 to 2022.

During this campaign, sheriff’s deputies will increase education, awareness, and enforcement efforts to help reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities across Tennessee.

Tennessee law requires motorists to always exercise due care and maintain a safe speed while driving. Speed limits may vary depending on the county and road conditions; therefore, drivers must always pay attention and adhere to posted speed limits to ensure the safety of all roadway users.

The THSO provides grant funding to support Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office enforcement efforts during this campaign. For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email