Country Artist Drew Parker and Wife Mallory Welcome Daughter

On Sun., July 7th at 5:45am, Drew Parker and his wife Mallory welcomed their daughter Landry Tate. She weighed 6lbs 7oz and measured 19in, and she joins big sister Harley Greer Parker.

“We are so excited to finally meet this sweet baby girl! Thank you, God, for another blessing!” shares Parker.

Landry Tate’s arrival is just days before the release of Parker’s debut album, ‘Camouflage Cowboy,’ out Fri., July 12th via Warner Music Nashville. He will celebrate by performing at the Grand Ole Opry on Sat., July 13th.

Parker has penned some of Country’s biggest hits, including Luke Combs’ “Doin’ This” & “Forever After All” and Jake Owen’s “Homemade.” This year, Parker is hitting the road to join Luke Combs on his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour” recently performing in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium with an upcoming stop in New York at MetLife Stadium. He also recently announced his own headline dates.

