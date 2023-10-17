Top 5 Stories From Oct 17, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from October 17, 2023.

1Driver Pleads Guilty in Murfreesboro Crash That Killed 11-Year-Old Child

Photo from Murfreesboro Police Department

A driver has pleaded guilty in the May 2022 crash on Lascassas Pike that killed an 11-year-old Providence Christian Academy student, injuring his brother and grandparents! Read more.

2Frightfully Terrifying Haunted Attractions in Middle Tennessee

Are you ready for the woods? Photo from Miller\’s Thrillers Facebook.

Here are 11 haunted attractions that are sure to give a rousing Halloween fright. They are all open through the end of October. Read More.

3MTSU Football Staffer Charged with Indecent Exposure, Resisting Arrest

nic-woodley
Photo from goblueraiders.com

 

Nic Woodley, the director of player personnel for the MTSU football team, has been charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest, reports WSMV. Read more.

 

4Cinnaholic to Open in Murfreesboro This Fall

Photos from Cinnaholic Facebook.

This fall, Nick and Nikki Nee will be opening a new Cinnaholic franchise in The Avenue Murfreesboro at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 780 near Ulta Beauty. Read more.

5Man Wanted for Exposing Himself at Smyrna Family Dollar Store

Photo from Smyrna Police Department

 

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the person pictured above for exposing himself to an employee at the Family Dollar on Lowry Street on 10/10/23. Read More.

