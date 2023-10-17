Top 5 Stories From Oct 17, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from October 17, 2023.
A driver has pleaded guilty in the May 2022 crash on Lascassas Pike that killed an 11-year-old Providence Christian Academy student, injuring his brother and grandparents! Read more.
Here are 11 haunted attractions that are sure to give a rousing Halloween fright. They are all open through the end of October. Read More.
Nic Woodley, the director of player personnel for the MTSU football team, has been charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest, reports WSMV. Read more.
This fall, Nick and Nikki Nee will be opening a new Cinnaholic franchise in The Avenue Murfreesboro at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 780 near Ulta Beauty. Read more.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the person pictured above for exposing himself to an employee at the Family Dollar on Lowry Street on 10/10/23. Read More.