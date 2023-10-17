Driver Pleads Guilty in Murfreesboro Crash That Killed 11-Year-Old Child

October 17, 2023 – A driver has pleaded guilty in the May 2022 crash on Lascassas Pike that killed an 11-year-old Providence Christian Academy student, injuring his brother and grandparents.

Eduardo Tejeda, 43, pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 16 to nine counts, including vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault, and driving under the influence in Rutherford County Circuit Court.

Judge Howard Wilson accepted Tejeda’s guilty plea and sentenced him to 11 years in prison.

He could be eligible for parole in three and a half years. Tejeda’s license was suspended for 10 years.

Family members of the 11-year-old openly wept in the courtroom as victim impact statements were read.

Tejeda’s attorney read a letter on his behalf apologizing to the family and asking for their forgiveness saying, “He’s truly sorry and wished the day never happened.”

Members of the Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team were in court as a show of support for the family.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

MORE CRIME NEWS