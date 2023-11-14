Top 5 Stories From Nov 14, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
2204

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 14, 2023.

1Couponing Expert Carol Ransom Teaches People How to Save Big

carol ransom
Photo from Coupon with Carol

 

Everyone is looking for ways to save money these days, and Carol Ransom has turned it into a science. Read more.

2Man Mildly Burned in Murfreesboro Fire

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

 

A man received minor burns to his hands and foot while trying to put out a fire on his back porch with a fire extinguisher overnight. Read more.

3Bank Robbery Reported in Murfreesboro

MPD responded to a robbery at an ATM outside the Truist Bank on Old Fort Pkwy. at 11:31 a.m. Read More.

4Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu

 

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of November 13-18, 2023. Read More.

5New Print Shop Restaurant Opens in Smyrna’s Depot District

the print shop smyrna
Photo from The Print Shop Instagram

Newly opened The Print Shop Restaurant, located at 1 North Lowry Street, has something for everyone. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here