Top 5 Stories From Nov 14, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 14, 2023.
Photo from Coupon with Carol
Everyone is looking for ways to save money these days, and Carol Ransom has turned it into a science. Read more.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department
A man received minor burns to his hands and foot while trying to put out a fire on his back porch with a fire extinguisher overnight. Read more.
MPD responded to a robbery at an ATM outside the Truist Bank on Old Fort Pkwy. at 11:31 a.m. Read More.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of November 13-18, 2023. Read More.
Photo from The Print Shop Instagram
Newly opened The Print Shop Restaurant, located at 1 North Lowry Street, has something for everyone. Read more.