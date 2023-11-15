OBITUARY: Mary Francis Willams

Mary Francis Willams, age 70 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

A native of Badkissinker, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Edith Fodafame Williams.

Mary is survived by two sons, James, and Michael Delp both of Virginia, and many friends who loved her dearly.

A graveside service was held at 1:00 on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Evergreen with Jeff James officiating.

An online guestbook for the Williams family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

