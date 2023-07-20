Top 5 Stories From July 20, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
2

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 20, 2023.

1Jason Aldean’s Music Video ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Filmed in Columbia

photo by Theo Wargo

Aldean’s latest video has received a lot of attention and some are calling it controversial. Read more.

2Tanger Outlets Reveals Local Restaurants to Be Featured in Nashville

Rendering from Tanger

Tanger® Outlets today previewed a selection of the more than 60 retail and restaurant brands slated to open at Tanger Nashville this fall. Read More.

3Second Slim Chickens Location Coming to Murfreesboro

Another Slim Chickens is coming to Murfreesboro! Read more.

4LaVergne Man Arrested in Third Shooting in One Year

Photo: MNPD
Photo: MNPD

Specialized Investigations detectives arrested Santez Beddingfield, 20, of LaVergne, for a third shooting incident in the last year. Read more.

5Save the Date: Tennessee Sales Tax Holidays for 2023

tax free weekend

 

For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers at the end of July and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning in August. Read More.

