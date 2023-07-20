Top 5 Stories From July 20, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 20, 2023.
Aldean’s latest video has received a lot of attention and some are calling it controversial. Read more.
Tanger® Outlets today previewed a selection of the more than 60 retail and restaurant brands slated to open at Tanger Nashville this fall. Read More.
Another Slim Chickens is coming to Murfreesboro! Read more.
Specialized Investigations detectives arrested Santez Beddingfield, 20, of LaVergne, for a third shooting incident in the last year. Read more.
For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers at the end of July and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning in August. Read More.