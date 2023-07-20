Tanger Outlets Reveals Local Restaurants to Be Featured in Nashville

Tanger® Outlets today previewed a selection of the more than 60 retail and restaurant brands slated to open at Tanger Nashville this fall.

Located just off I-24 in the Century Farms development, Tanger Nashville will bring best-in-class offerings and experiences, providing a reimagined outlet shopping destination that reflects the vibrancy of the area and serves as a gathering place for locals and visitors to the greater Nashville community. The open-air shopping center will offer 290,000 square feet of shopping and dining across seven retail buildings and an industry-leading community space for programming and activations.

Tanger Nashville will be a transformational collection of brands for Tanger – over one quarter of the center’s dynamic assortment are either new to Tanger’s portfolio or first to the outlet channel, including several digitally native brands and iconic Nashville eateries.

The center will feature more than 20,000 square feet of locally and nationally acclaimed food and beverage options, including Prince’s Hot Chicken, Shake Shack, TailGate Brewery, Crumbl Cookies, Red Bicycle Coffee, and Eggspectation. Tanger Nashville will also provide a diverse mix of America’s most soughtafter lifestyle brands and global designers across fashion apparel and accessories; athletic and athleisure; home furnishings and furniture; cosmetics and giftables – creating a comprehensive shopping experience for guests.

Tanger Nashville will set a new precedent for the market with elevated brands like Ariat, Joe’s Jeans, Neighborhood Goods, Summersalt, Roller Rabbit, Robert Graham, UGG, Huk, and Ulta Beauty, many of which are new names to the Tanger portfolio and the outlet channel.

Guests will discover a wide collection of accessories and jewelry options at stores such as Coach, Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, Fossil, Sunglass Hut, and Oakley.

Guests will also be able to shop the latest athletic and footwear styles from in-demand brands like Nike, Under Armour, Puma, adidas, and Nashville-headquartered Journeys.

Fashion apparel brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic, J.Crew, Victoria’s Secret, and vineyard vines will offer exceptional value and style for the whole family.

Upscale furniture and décor from leading home furnishings brands, including Pottery Barn, ZWILLING J.A. Henckels, and Kuhn Rikon, will round out the center’s mix.

A leader in the retail industry for over four decades, Tanger is recognized for its relationships with iconic brands and emerging retailers, as well as deep community partnerships that bring bold, new dimension to its collection of retail partners – creating elevated and memorable shopping experiences for Tanger’s guests. Tanger Nashville will be the company’s third center to serve Tennessee-area markets, alongside centers covering the Sevierville and Memphis communities.