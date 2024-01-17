Top 5 Stories From January 17, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 17, 2024.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has released its snowfall reports from the last few days. Read More.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters were able to contain a fire to an attached garage of a home on Butterfly Bend Thursday, Jan. 11. Read More.
Stuart Weise
We asked to see photos of your four-legged family members playing in the snow. We had an overwhelming response, thanks for sending us your photos.Take a look at dogs playing in the first snow of 2024. Read more.
Stock Photo
In preparation for this cold snap, we’re sharing some tips on how to prevent frozen pipes. Read More.
Mark your calendar for the 2024 jMCS ob fair. Read More.