Top 5 Stories From January 17, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 17, 2024.

1How Much Snow Did Middle Tennessee Get?

 

The National Weather Service (NWS) has released its snowfall reports from the last few days. Read More.

2Family of 3 Escapes Murfreesboro Fire

 

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters were able to contain a fire to an attached garage of a home on Butterfly Bend Thursday, Jan. 11. Read More.

3See Photos of Adorable Pups and More in the Snow

Stuart Weise

We asked to see photos of your four-legged family members playing in the snow. We had an overwhelming response, thanks for sending us your photos.Take a look at dogs playing in the first snow of 2024. Read more.

4Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes

Stock Photo

In preparation for this cold snap, we’re sharing some tips on how to prevent frozen pipes. Read More.

5Murfreesboro City Schools to Host 2024 Job Fair

 

Mark your calendar for the 2024 jMCS ob fair. Read More.

