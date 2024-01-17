Murfreesboro City Schools to Host 2024 Job Fair

Mark your calendar for the MCS 2024 job fair!

Date: February 3, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Location: Black Fox Elementary

MCS is looking for:

Certified Teachers

Teaching Assistants

Special Education Professionals

Substitutes

Transportation and Maintenance Staff

Nutrition Services Staff

and more!

Murfreesboro City Schools will host a district-wide job fair from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 3 at Black Fox Elementary School. The fair is designed to match qualified candidates to upcoming teaching and support staff openings.

Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple resumes, licensure documentation, portfolios, and any additional relevant materials. including scores to the job fair.

Black Fox Elementary is located at 1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. in Murfreesboro, TN.