Top 5 Stories From January 2, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 2, 2024.
Nashville Dance Fest will take place January 26 – 28, 2024 in Nashville and Murfreesboro, TN. Read more.
Murfreesboro City Construction projects through January 6, 2024. Read More.
The City of La Vergne needs the help of all residents to complete a Special Census. Read More.
Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating the cause of a deadly single vehicle crash that occurred on Lebanon Pike near Cherry Lane on Friday, Dec. 29. Read More.
Photo from Murfreesboro Police Department
Police Sergeant Drew Darnall has retired from the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) after 27 years of dedicated service. Read More.