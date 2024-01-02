Top 5 Stories From January 2, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from January 2, 2024.

1Inaugural Nashville Dance Fest to Take Place in Late January

 

Nashville Dance Fest will take place January 26 – 28, 2024 in Nashville and Murfreesboro, TN. Read more.

2Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for December 31 through January 6

Murfreesboro City Construction projects through January 6, 2024. Read More.

3LaVergne Needs Everyone’s Help with Special Census to Receive Bigger Share of State Revenue

la vergne counts

 

The City of La Vergne needs the help of all residents to complete a Special Census. Read More.

4Victim in Fatal Crash on Lebanon Pike Identified

 

Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating the cause of a deadly single vehicle crash that occurred on Lebanon Pike near Cherry Lane on Friday, Dec. 29. Read More.

5Long-time Murfreesboro Police Sergeant Retires After Nearly Three Decades

Photo from Murfreesboro Police Department

 

Police Sergeant Drew Darnall has retired from the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) after 27 years of dedicated service. Read More.

