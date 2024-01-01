Long-time Murfreesboro Police Sergeant Retires After Nearly Three Decades

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.– (December 29, 2023) Police Sergeant Drew Darnall has retired from the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) after 27 years of dedicated service.

Darnall began his career with MPD in October 1996 as a police officer. He became as a Field Training Officer (FTO) and spent 18 years on the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT), serving as the assistant commander for the last five. He was promoted to Patrol Sergeant and most recently to Traffic Sergeant in the newly created Traffic Division.

“It’s been a heck of a ride, and I will miss the people I worked with for the past 27 years,” Darnall said. “I will now be able to spend more time with my family and loved ones.”

Darnall was presented his badge, gun, and a retirement plaque in a private ceremony on Friday, Dec. 29, at the Murfreesboro Police Headquarters.

Darnall is a graduate of Liberty University and earned a degree in Criminal Justice and Psychology. He also attended Middle Tennessee State University.

Prior to his employment with MPD, Darnall was a patrol officer with the Springfield Police Department.