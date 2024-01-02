Inaugural Nashville Dance Fest to Take Place in Late January

Nashville Dance Fest will take place January 26 – 28, 2024 in Nashville and Murfreesboro, TN. The unique Nashville area festival is slated to become the destination event for country music dance enthusiasts from around the world.

The festival is designed as a fun and immersive experience, offering workshops for all skill levels, competitive events in line dancing and swing dancing, and daily concerts featuring an array of country artists.

Friday at Nashville Palace, Nashville, TN

Julia Cole and Teddy Robb

Saturday & Sunday – Williamson Family Farm, Murfreesboro, TN

Saturday: Jon Langston, Tyler Braden, and Cody Bradley

Sunday: Bryan Martin, Tigirlily Gold, and Kaleb Sanders

Nashville Dance Fest is co-founded by Adia Nuño and Taylor Winston, who will lead the festival, along with their veteran team of instructors.

“We truly believe that the magic of music and dance has the power to bring healing and joy to our communities,” said Taylor Winston, Co-Founder.

After meticulous planning, and over 25 years of combined experience in the dance community, Nuño and Winston are thrilled to have joined forces to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to the Nashville area.

“Nashville, with its vibrant spirit, is the perfect setting for this extraordinary event, where people from all around the world can come together, share in the experience, and create lasting connections,” said Adia Nuño, Co-Founder.

Nashville Dance Fest offers a variety of ticket levels that are on sale now at www.NashvilleDanceFest.com.