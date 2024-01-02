Victim in Fatal Crash on Lebanon Pike Identified

Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating the cause of a deadly single vehicle crash that occurred on Lebanon Pike near Cherry Lane on Friday, Dec. 29.

Mason Alexander Roland, 18, of Murfreesboro, was found unresponsive in a 2007 Hummer H3 at 11:28 p.m. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department personnel had to use the jaws of life to free Roland from the SUV. He died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows prior to Roland reaching the intersection, the Hummer veered off the right side of the road, continued through a grassy area, striking a utility pole and tree, and then flipping on its side.

The impact of the crash caused power lines to hang low over the roadway. The road was closed for hours, and traffic rerouted while FACT investigated, and the utility pole repaired.

The investigation continues.