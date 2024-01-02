Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for December 31 through January 6

Beasie Rd Extension (River Rock Blvd just north of Racquet Club Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Tuesday Through Friday: Riverrock Blvd will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation at Beasie Rd for waterline installation work. Road and bridge construction work over Stones River Greenway continues. The greenway trail will be closed around the existing Beasie Rd area until further notice due to bridge construction work over the greenway trail. There will be no through trail access between the Old Fort Park and Cason Trailhead. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Cason Ln Electric Pole and Overhead Line Installation (between Cason Trl and New Salem Hwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Tuesday through Friday: Middle Tennessee Electric crews will be installing electric poles and lines along Cason Ln between Cason Trl and New Salem Hwy. There lane closures and traffic shifts on Cason Ln. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Tuesday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. McKnight Park Rd extension off Lt. Patrick McBride Dr (roadway construction work)

2. Old Lascassas Pike between Greenland Dr and N Rutherford Blvd (sidewalk and curb repair work)

3. Greenland Dr between Middle Tennessee Blvd N Rutherford Blvd (sidewalk and curb repair work)

4. Leaf Ave between E Clark Blvd and Greenland Dr (paving work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on Tennessee State Roadways beginning at 6:00 a.m. Friday, December 22, 2023, through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• 9 AM-3 PM: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.