La Vergne to Host Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Ceremony

The annual La Vergne Martin Luther King, Jr. Ceremony is scheduled for January 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. in the boardroom at La Vergne City Hall, 5093 Murfreesboro Road.

Speakers for this year’s event will include Pastor Joe E. Randle, Jr. And Commissioner Hope Oliver. Light refreshments will be served.

Meanwhile, all city buildings will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Buildings will reopen on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 8:00 a.m.

About Pastor Joe E. Randle, Jr.

Joe E. Randle, Jr. entered the U.S. Air Force in 1967 where he was trained and educated on aircraft weapon systems. Joe served two tours in Southeast Asia, one tour in Europe, and many temporary duty assignments in the Mediterranean. He subsequently was assigned George AFB (now closed) where he was selected to become an instructor for the Air Force’s Professional Military Education (PME) program. Joe retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1990 and found himself in 1995 relocating to Middle Tennessee, where he was employed with the Metro/Davidson County General Session Court of Nashville, TN. He worked the court’s Substance Abuse and Traffic School programs, where he became a Social Worker Associate and Alternate Court Officer. He was recently (2022) elected to become the Pastor of Mt. View M.B. Church, where he has been a member for the last 20+ years, and was installed in February of this year.

About Commissioner Hope Oliver

Commissioner Hope Oliver is the first Black woman elected to represent District 1 on the Rutherford County Commission. She is a native of Memphis, TN and has been a resident of La Vergne, TN for 24 years. Commissioner Oliver is a proud graduate of Tennessee State University with a BS in Dental Hygiene and a M. Ed in Curriculum and Instruction. Currently, she is pursuing her Doctorate in Educational Leadership at Rockhurst University. Commissioner Oliver has enjoyed a career as a registered dental hygienist, an educator, CPR Instructor, and a curriculum consultant. With a heart for Social Action, Commissioner Oliver is a member of the Rutherford County Democratic Party. She is also a member of The Rutherford County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated where she serves as Social Action Chairwoman and serves as Parliamentarian of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Incorporated, the first Black Women’s Business Sorority. Additionally, Commissioner Oliver is Vice-President of The Pyramid Foundation of Tennessee, Development Director of Rutherford Cable, and is a TN Achieves Mentor to seniors at La Vergne High School. On the County Commission, Commissioner Oliver serves on the Health & Education, Public Safety, and Audit Committees. She prides herself on being a good listener and unafraid to ask the hard questions. Commissioner Oliver advocates for public schools, gun reform, voter registration and engagement, women’s reproductive rights, and criminal justice reform.