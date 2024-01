January 2, 2024 – The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is looking for assistance in identifying the woman above.

She is a person of interest in an on-going case. Deputies did not release any details on the case.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Chris Webster at 931-375-8697 or chriswebster@@maurycounty-tn.gov.

Source: Maury County Sheriff’s Department