Top 5 Stories From Aug 7, 2023

Andrea Hinds
1Tanger Outlets Nashville Announces Open Date

Rendering from Tanger Nashville

The wait is over for Tanger Nashville, an open date has been set for Friday, October 27. The announcement was made during an earnings call this week. Read More.

2Three Injured in Murfreesboro Crash

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

 

Three people were injured following the single-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro on Saturday, August 5. Read more.

3Murfreesboro City Employee Receives Award For Helping Co-Worker Who Fell in an Intersection

Photo by Jim Davis

 

Mayor Shane McFarland honored City employee Alexia Jakes with the STARS Award during the Aug. 3, 2023, City Council Meeting. Read more.

4August 8 is Officially National Whataburger Day

Inaugural celebrations include free Whataburgers, VIP Experiences and Student Lunch Debt Relief. Read more.

5Smyrna Man Arrested Following Dangerous Street Racing Activity in South Nashville

Kyle K. Paulson (PHOTO: MNPD)

 

As part of the MNPD’s continuing effort to combat street racing and dangerous behavior at unsanctioned car meets, Kyle K. Paulson, 20, of Smyrna, was arrested on August 5 on multiple counts of rioting and reckless endangerment. Read More.

