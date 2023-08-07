Top 5 Stories From Aug 7, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 7, 2023.
The wait is over for Tanger Nashville, an open date has been set for Friday, October 27. The announcement was made during an earnings call this week. Read More.
Three people were injured following the single-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro on Saturday, August 5. Read more.
Mayor Shane McFarland honored City employee Alexia Jakes with the STARS Award during the Aug. 3, 2023, City Council Meeting. Read more.
4August 8 is Officially National Whataburger Day
Inaugural celebrations include free Whataburgers, VIP Experiences and Student Lunch Debt Relief. Read more.
5Smyrna Man Arrested Following Dangerous Street Racing Activity in South Nashville
As part of the MNPD’s continuing effort to combat street racing and dangerous behavior at unsanctioned car meets, Kyle K. Paulson, 20, of Smyrna, was arrested on August 5 on multiple counts of rioting and reckless endangerment. Read More.