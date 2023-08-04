Top 5 Stories From Aug 4, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 4, 2023.
Murfreesboro detectives are working a theft case where a customer made a fraudulent return and received money for merchandise that wasn’t paid for. Read More.
As the mighty Mega Millions jackpot continues its climb—now at $1.05 billion for Tuesday—thousands of Tennessee players win from the game’s other prize levels. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five exciting things happening in the Rutherford County area. Read more.
It’s hot outside, and so are the Tennessee Lottery’s in-state jackpot games! Read more.
The Mega Millions® jackpot continues its relentless upward march! After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 12 – the estimated jackpot rolls to $1.25 billion ($625.3 million cash) for the next drawing on Friday, August 4. Read More.