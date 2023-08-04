Top 5 Stories From Aug 4, 2023

2020

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 4, 2023.

1Murfreesboro Police Search for Man in Theft Case

Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department

 

Murfreesboro detectives are working a theft case where a customer made a fraudulent return and received money for merchandise that wasn’t paid for. Read More.

2$50,000 Mega Millions Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

As the mighty Mega Millions jackpot continues its climb—now at $1.05 billion for Tuesday—thousands of Tennessee players win from the game’s other prize levels. Read more.

3Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

 

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five exciting things happening in the Rutherford County area. Read more.

4$470,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot Winner in Smyrna

 

It’s hot outside, and so are the Tennessee Lottery’s in-state jackpot games! Read more.

5Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $1.25 Billion for August 4, 2023 Drawing

The Mega Millions® jackpot continues its relentless upward march! After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 12 – the estimated jackpot rolls to $1.25 billion ($625.3 million cash) for the next drawing on Friday, August 4. Read More.

