Murfreesboro detectives are working a theft case where a customer made a fraudulent return and received money for merchandise that wasn’t paid for.

The theft occurred at the Old Fort Pkwy. Walmart on August 1, 2023.

Detectives are hoping to speak with a person of interest, who was driving a gray 2012 Kia Sorento, who may have information or knowledge of the theft.

Contact Detective Ray Worden 629-201-5637 or email 0954@murfreesborotn.gov if you know this person.