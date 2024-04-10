Top 5 Stories From April 10, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
4

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 10, 2024.

1Ribbon Cutting: Tink’s Treats in Murfreesboro

Tink’s Treats
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

Tink’s Treats held its ribbon cutting on February 2, 2024, for its location at 307 S. Church Street, Suite D in Murfreesboro. Read more

2Several Clothing Recycle Bins Stolen in Murfreesboro

photo: murfreesboro police department

Detectives are seeking the identity of a person of interest in the theft of multiple clothing recycle bins from various locations in Murfreesboro. Read more

3Investigation Underway Following Nashville Bank Robbery

Photo: MNPD

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Nashville bank on Tuesday. Read more

4Checkpoint on April 10 to Honor Young Boy Who Was Killed on I-24

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting a sobriety checkpoint to honor a young teen who was killed 10 years ago. Read more

5Health Inspections: Rutherford County April 9, 2024

These are the health scores for April 2-9, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here