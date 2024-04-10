Kimberly Perry to Headline CMT Next Women of Country Tour

As revealed on the 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS official Red Carpet, multi-Platinum-selling artist Kimberly Perry will headline the “CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: Kimberly Perry (of the Band Perry).”

The tour will kick off on Aug. 15 in Birmingham, Alabama, and includes 25 tour stops, with a show on August 24th at Basement East in Nashville.

Joining Perry will be female powerhouses and members of CMT’s Next Women of Country, including Abbey Cone, HunterGirl, Jenna Paulette, Madeline Merlo, and Tanner Adell. T

Additional cities and artists to be announced. Tickets are available beginning Friday, April 12th at 10 a.m. CT at KimberlyPerry.com.