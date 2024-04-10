Kimberly Perry to Headline CMT Next Women of Country Tour

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
photo from CMT

As revealed on the 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS official Red Carpet, multi-Platinum-selling artist Kimberly Perry will headline the “CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: Kimberly Perry (of the Band Perry).”

The tour will kick off on Aug. 15 in Birmingham, Alabama, and includes 25 tour stops, with a show on August 24th at Basement East in Nashville.

Joining Perry will be female powerhouses and members of CMT’s Next Women of Country, including Abbey Cone, HunterGirl, Jenna Paulette, Madeline Merlo, and Tanner Adell. T

Additional cities and artists to be announced. Tickets are available beginning Friday, April 12th at 10 a.m. CT at KimberlyPerry.com.

Previous articleMissing Columbia Woman: Veronica L. Baker
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here