Investigation Underway Following Nashville Bank Robbery

April 10, 2024 – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Nashville bank on Tuesday.

The robbery occurred at Truist Bank located at 2915 Nolensville Pk branch at 3:10 p.m. MNPD says a man gave the teller a threatening note demanding money and fled on foot toward Thompson Ln.

This man robbed Truist Bank's 2915 Nolensville Pk branch at 3:10 p.m. today. He passed a threatening note to a teller demanding money. He was last seen fleeing on foot toward Thompson Ln. See him or know who he is? Please📞615-742-7463. Reward. MNPD & FBI investigating. pic.twitter.com/3J3q18hrok — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 9, 2024

If you have any information, call 615-742-7463.

Source: MNPD