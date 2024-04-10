Tickets on Sale Now for the 38th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 38th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 4-27, 2024.

Travel back to 16th-century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords; to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festivalgoers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Enjoy the revelry and pageantry of the joust, along with tea and a special visit with Her Majesty, the Queen. This year’s event features a variety of additions including new entertainers, merchants, a role-playing game experience, and a new special event, The Queen’s Promenade – an exquisite dance course designed for the distinguished few who wish to master the art of Regency Dance. In an era where a single dance could ignite a courtship, this course promises to imbue participants with the elegance and skill once reserved for the noblest of society.

WCPR Department Director, Gordon Hampton says, “As we embark on another year hosting the Tennessee Renaissance Festival; we are excited to welcome everyone back to the festival grounds at Castle Park. Our staff has worked tremendously hard on updating sections of the park and adding new experiences to this time- honored, beloved event. We look forward to seeing you this spring at the Tennessee Renaissance Festival.”

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in May (4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26) and on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27. Daily General Admission Tickets start at $25 per adult; $5 for children ages 3-12; and children ages 2 and younger are admitted for free. Royal Court and Season Passes, good for admission on all nine days of the event, range from $100-$200 (depending on package benefits); and parking is free.

The festival is held at Castle Park, 2135 New Castle Rd., in Arrington. For detailed information on this year’s festival, admission options, and to purchase tickets, visit www.tnrenfest.com.