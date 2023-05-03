Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 3, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 3, 2023.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify individuals for breaking into a vehicle at Sharp Springs Park on April 15, 2023. Read more.
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter has closed for a third day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 after falling victim to a “sophisticated criminal cyberattack” in April. Read more.
Smyrna Fire Department responded to chemical spill at the Nissan Smyrna Assembly Plant that sent six employees to the hospital on May 3, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.
Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is bringing the Eras tour to Nissan Stadium this upcoming weekend for three shows on May 5-7th. Read more.
Fields of Faith at PCA held its ribbon cutting on April 24, 2023, at 431 Dejarnette Lane in Murfreesboro. Read more.