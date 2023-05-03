Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 3, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
1243

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 3, 2023.

1Two Accused of Breaking in Cars, Using Stolen Credit Cards at Walmart in Smyrna

 

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify individuals for breaking into a vehicle at Sharp Springs Park on April 15, 2023. Read more.

2Murfreesboro Medical Clinic Closed for Multiple Days after Cyberattack

Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter has closed for a third day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 after falling victim to a “sophisticated criminal cyberattack” in April. Read more.

3Chemical Spill at Nissan Plant in Smyrna Sends Several to Hospital

Smyrna Fire Department responded to chemical spill at the Nissan Smyrna Assembly Plant that sent six employees to the hospital on May 3, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.

 

4What to Expect at the Taylor Swift Concert this Weekend

photo from Shutterstock

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is bringing the Eras tour to Nissan Stadium this upcoming weekend for three shows on May 5-7th. Read more.

5Ground Breaking: Fields of Faith at PCA in Murfreesboro

Fields of Faith at PCA

Fields of Faith at PCA held its ribbon cutting on April 24, 2023, at 431 Dejarnette Lane in Murfreesboro. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here