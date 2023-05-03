FEMA Opening Storm Damage Recovery Center in Rutherford Co.

From May 2 to May 6, 2023, FEMA will open a Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Rutherford to support individuals and households that sustained damage from the March 31 to April 1 tornadoes and severe storms.

Homeowners and renters may be eligible for FEMA assistance if they have underinsured or uninsured disaster-related damage and loss from the tornadoes and severe weather.

Residents that haven’t applied for FEMA assistance yet can also visit to receive in-person support in filling out their application.

Some types of FEMA assistance may include temporary lodging reimbursement, rental assistance, home repair or replacement, and coverage for other disaster-related expenses, such as moving and storage, vehicle repair or replacement, childcare, or medical and dental costs.

The hours of operation will be from 8 am to 7 pm.

The Rockvale Community Center is located 9972 Rockvale Rd in Rockvale TN, 37153.

If you’re unable to visit the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Rutherford, please visit fema.gov/drc to find a Disaster Recovery Center in Cannon, McNairy, Wayne, or Tipton.

You can also apply for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app, or call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362.