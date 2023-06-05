Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 5, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
5783

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 5, 2023.

1Woman Shot on University Street in Murfreesboro

Photo: Murfreesboro Police Dept.

 

Murfreesboro Police Department responded to a shots fired call on University Street and Sun Circle at 5:10 p.m. Friday, June 2. Read More.

2How To Make A Statement With Your Kitchen Island

In today’s kitchen, an island isn’t just for added storage and extra seating. It’s a statement piece that can become the focal point for your kitchen. Read more.

3Police Search for Suspect in Attempted Workplace Homicide in Gallatin

William Henry Rutherford (Photo- Gallatin Police Department)
William Henry Rutherford (Photo- Gallatin Police Department)

The Gallatin Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide related to an incident of workplace violence. Read more.

4What’s New to Streaming in June 2023

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Read more.

5Two Arrested in Kidnapping, Robbery in Smyrna

Timothy Wayne Rainey and Amanda Dawn Jackson (Photo_ Smyrna Police Department)
Timothy Wayne Rainey and Amanda Dawn Jackson (Photo_ Smyrna Police Department)

The Smyrna Police Department responded to the scene of an injured victim who reported being held captive and assaulted in the early morning hours of June 3, 2023. Read more.

