How To Make A Statement With Your Kitchen Island

In today’s kitchen, an island isn’t just for added storage and extra seating. It’s a statement piece that can become the focal point for your kitchen.

Large kitchens often include sizable islands as they have the room to accommodate this, while a smaller kitchen may require more intentional space planning to get the most function out of the island. Regardless of how large or small your island is, you can make a statement based on the style, ornamentation, lighting and overall design.

5 Ways to Make A Statement With Your Kitchen Island

Whether you’re adding an island to an existing kitchen or completing a full kitchen renovation, these ideas will help you make your island a statement piece in your kitchen.