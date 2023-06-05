Ribbon Cutting: Farmhouse Luxury Apartments in Murfreesboro

Farmhouse Luxury Apartments
Farmhouse Luxury Apartments held its ribbon cutting on May 24, 2023, at 635 Lyons Farm Pkwy. in Murfreesboro.

This all-inclusive, pet-friendly setting offers a full range of amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness facility, outdoor walking trails, game courts, and a resort-inspired pool area with an outdoor kitchen.

Just a short drive from Nashville, easygoing Murfreesboro is considered the most livable town in Tennessee. Historic day trips, convenient shopping, and exciting nightlife are just minutes from your front door.

