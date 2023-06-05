Ribbon Cutting: Farmhouse Luxury Apartments in Murfreesboro

Farmhouse Luxury Apartments held its ribbon cutting on May 24, 2023, at 635 Lyons Farm Pkwy. in Murfreesboro.

This all-inclusive, pet-friendly setting offers a full range of amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness facility, outdoor walking trails, game courts, and a resort-inspired pool area with an outdoor kitchen.

Just a short drive from Nashville, easygoing Murfreesboro is considered the most livable town in Tennessee. Historic day trips, convenient shopping, and exciting nightlife are just minutes from your front door.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Farmhouse Luxury Apartments

635 Lyons Farm Pkwy.

Murfreesboro, TN 37127

(629) 258-8626

Facebook