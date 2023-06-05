Police Search for Suspect in Attempted Workplace Homicide in Gallatin

William Henry Rutherford (Photo- Gallatin Police Department)
Imani Wright (Photo-Gallatin Police)
The Gallatin Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide related to an incident of workplace violence.

It took place at Twice Daily, located at 1597 Airport Road.

Police have charged Imani Wright in the incident.

Additionally warrants have been obtained on William Henry Rutherford. Rutherford should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this or any other criminal activity in the City of Gallatin, please contact the Gallatin Police Department at (615)452-1313.

