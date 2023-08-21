Titans Practices With the Patriots Canceled for This Week

NASHVILLE – The upcoming joint practices scheduled between the Titans and Patriots have been canceled.

The news comes in the wake of Saturday night’s injury to Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden.

“They communicated with us last night, and we wish Bolden well, obviously, that there’s a recovery,” Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said at his Sunday press conference. “We understand what can happen in this game unfortunately, and so the Patriots are going to focus on them, and making sure they are doing what they need to do to get ready for their season. We would have loved to work with them, but obviously understand things come up and we’re always able to adjust and adapt.”

The announcement was initially made at the bottom of New England’s update on the health of Bolden, who was released from the hospital and will return to Boston with the team.

“Due to the circumstances surrounding the abrupt and unexpected ending to last night’s game, the Patriots will return to Foxborough today,” the Patriots said. “The joint practices that were scheduled with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday and Wednesday are cancelled. The team will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Nashville on Thursday for Friday night’s game.”

Vrabel said the Titans will still practice and get work in at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park this week.

The Titans and Patriots will play on Friday night at Nissan Stadium in preseason game No.3.

“We’ll just go through our practice days here and we’ll see where guys are and how they feel and try and do what we think is best,” Vrabel said. “Some guys may play, some may not.”

Update on the condition of Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden: https://t.co/THdI0P2F7K — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

