City Construction Projects for August 20 through August 26

Beasie Rd Extension (River Rock Blvd just north of Racquet Club Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday Through Friday: Riverrock Blvd will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation at Beasie Rd for waterline installation work. Road and bridge construction work over Stones River Greenway continues. The greenway trail will be closed around the existing Beasie Rd area until further notice due to bridge construction work over the greenway trail. There will be no through trail access between the Old Fort Park and Cason Trailhead. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Elam Rd Re-Alignment Project (Joe B Jackson Pkwy just east of I-24 Interchange)

Expected No Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be doing new road construction work along Elam Rd and Joe B Jackson Pkwy. There will be no street closures. There will be minor traffic interruptions from construction vehicles entering and exiting along Elam Rd and Joe B Jackson Pkwy. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Ramp Improvement, Lighting and Signalization Project (I-840 and Veterans Pkwy Interchange)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for TDOT will be making ramp improvements, installing streetlights and traffic signals at I-840 and Veterans Pkwy. There will be traffic interruptions and intermittent lane closures from construction activities. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Signalization Project (Veterans Pkwy at Westlawn Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be installing a traffic signal at Veterans Pkwy and Westlawn Blvd. There will be minor traffic interruptions and intermittent lane closures from construction activities. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Signalization Projects (Veterans Pkwy at Saint Andrews Dr and Veterans Pkwy and Armstrong Valley Rd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: City Traffic Signal contractor will be installing traffic signals at Veterans Pkwy and Saint Andrews Dr and Veterans Pkwy and Armstrong Valley Rd. There will be traffic interruptions and intermittent lane closures from construction activities. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Storm Sewer Installation Work (Minerva Dr between Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Diana St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be installing storm sewer pipe along Minerva Dr between Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Diana St. Traffic on Minerva Dr will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Water Line Installation Work (Saint Andrews Dr at Glenside Ct)

Expected Lane Closures: Tuesday through Thursday, 8:00 am – 3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be installing water line across Saint Andrews Dr at Glenside Ct. Traffic on Saint Andrews will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Turn Lane Improvements and Paving Project (Burnt Knob Rd just east of Gritton Ct)

Expected Lane Closures: Tuesday through Thursday: Contractor for a private development will be paving the newly installed turn lane on Burnt Knob Rd. Traffic on will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

NW Broad St Shoulder Improvement Work (between Overall Creek Bridge and Singer Rd )

Expected Lane Closures: Saturday, 8/19, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be making shoulder improvements along NW Broad St between Overall Creek Bridge and Singer Rd. Northbound traffic on NW Broad St will be reduced from two lanes to one lane. Southbound traffic will not be affected. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Veterans Pkwy between Franklin Rd and Blackman Rd (paving work)

2. Veterans Pkwy at Kroger Entrance (traffic signal loop installation work)

3. Burton St between Spring St and Church St (storm drain installation work)

4. Murfreesboro Downtown Public Square (pavement marking installation work)

5. Breckenridge Dr between St Johns and Sulphur Springs Rd & James Luscinski Dr and Sam Walton Dr (handicap ramps installation work)

6. Berkshire Subdivision near Community Pool (new ditch work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes.

• 8/18 – 8/20 continuous, There will be a full ramp closure beginning on Friday 8/18 at 10 PM, on Epps Mill Road to I-24 EB on ramp, to saw and repair damaged concrete on ramp. The ramp will re-open on Sunday 8/20 at noon.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing of I-840 from the West Fork Stones River Bridge to near Exit 61

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for milling and paving activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

The resurfacing on S.R. 10 from the Bedford County line (L.M. 0.00) to S.R. 269 East. (L.M. 4.29)

• Daily, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for bridge work, striping, snowplowables, rumble stripe, and sign installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Middle TN Blvd for waterline installation.

• 8/22 & 8/23, East side of Bridge Ave will be closed at SR-99. Appropriate detours will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Carol Drive (L.M. 6.45) to near I-24 (L.M. 9.5)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-96 for paving operations.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Compton Road (16.73) to Cainsville Pike (20.50)

• 8/21 – 8/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activites.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations for paving activities to shift traffic in several locations throughout the project.

The removal of Portland Cement Concrete and repaving on SR-266 at the intersection of Weakley Ln and SR-102

• 8/18 at 8 p.m. continuously until 8/21 at 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions to shift traffic in order to replace concrete pavement with asphalt. One lane in each direction will remain open.