Detectives are looking for three people who stole more than $10,000 from the La Vergne Walmart last month.

The pictured individuals used “Cash Cash Scam” at the store on October 15, 2022. They were able to get away with more than $10,000 of merchandise and gift cards. The suspects are possibly driving a green Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information about this theft or who can identify the suspects is asked to call Detective Tanner Nokes at (615) 287-8748 or email tnokes@lavergnetn.gov.