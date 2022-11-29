OBITUARY: Rhonda Lee Stacey

Rhonda Lee Stacey, age 67 of Mt. Juliet formerly of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022.

She was a native of Murfreesboro. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Taylor and Mary Ann Sander Ellington; daughter, Amy Stacey; sister, Teresa Taylor.

Mrs. Stacey was a 1973 Graduate of Oakland High School and worked for many years at the Walmart on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro.

She is survived by her children, Beth Stacey and David Durham, Chris Stacey and Albry Price, Ben Stacey and wife Jessica; grandchildren, Katie Lane, Daniel Gifford, Kayden Wolfe, Ella-Pearl Price; great-grandchildren, Charlee Gifford; brother, Ricky Taylor; sister, Hope Wright.

Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside 1:00 PM Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

