Three Bruins Earn MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team Recognition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – The Missouri Valley Conference announced Wednesday morning the 2024 MVC Baseball Scholar-Athlete Team. Belmont’s Brodey Heaton was named the MVC Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and a First Team selection with Jack Rando and Joe Ruzicka .

Heaton finished the season with a .310 batting average, 66 hits and led the team with 62 RBIs. He belted 16 home runs in 58 starts this season and posted a .340 batting average in conference play. Heaton finished his career as Belmont’s all-time leader in RBIs with 222 in 239 games. This is the second season Heaton has earned MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team recognition (2023). He is a two-time All-MVC Second Team Honoree and received the 2023 MVC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award. Heaton completed his undergraduate degree in Data Science in May 2022 with a 3.8 cumulative GPA. He earned his Master of Sport Administration with a perfect 4.0 GPA last month.

Rando posted a .308 batting average with 60 hits and 41 RBIs in 55 games this season. He led the Bruins with a .343 batting average and 37 hits in MVC play, along with a team-high .417 on-base percentage. Rando started in 51 games at second base for the Bruins with a .970 fielding percentage. A 2024 All-MVC Honorable Mention, Rando graduated with a degree in Management with a 3.86 cumulative GPA.

Ruzicka made 15 starts for the Bruins and finished tied for sixth in the MVC with a 4.52 ERA. The sophomore held opponents to the second-lowest batting average in the conference (.230) en route to tossing a team-high 73.2 innings. He posted a 4-5 record with 56 strikeouts and tabbed an All-MVC Honorable Mention last month. Ruzicka is pursuing an undergraduate degree in Finance and owns a 3.76 cumulative GPA.

