Photos: CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium with Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini and More

CMA Fest 2024 at Nissan Stadium continues for the last of four events tonight, Sunday, June 9.

In case you missed it, Friday night was the second night at Nissan Stadium, during which Gretchen Wilson, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, and Kelsea Ballerini and more entertained country music fans. On the platform stage, Dasha performed her viral song “Austin.” The “Huntin’ Fishin’ Lovin’ Everyday” artist Luke Bryan closed the show.

On Saturday, the evening began with Terri Clark, followed by the first-time CMA performers at Nissan Stadium, the husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty. Keith Urban, Old Dominion, and the newest member of the Opry and CMA Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson, also performed. Closing out the night was Antioch native Jelly Roll, who is also co-hosting the CMA special this year.

Take a look at the photos below.

1 of 18

