This Nashville Restaurant Was Named One of the Most Beautiful New Restaurants in America

If you’re looking for a new restaurant to try, you might consider Bad Idea in Nashville, which recently made Robb Report’s list of “27 Most Beautiful New Restaurants in America in 2023″.

Other cities noted on the list include New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago to name a few.

Here’s what the Robb Report had to say about Bad Idea,” The design of Bad Idea, by Design Object, is the complete opposite of what the restaurant’s name might suggest. Housed in a former church sanctuary, the establishment has kept the building’s original windows and soaring ceilings, adding a horseshoe bar in the center of the space and placing comfy seating throughout. Colorful furniture and tables are a welcome addition, and installations from the design studio New Hat offer pops of texture. Grabbing a glass of wine and checking out the space sure sounds like a good idea to us.”

Bad Idea is located at 1021 Russell Street, Nashville. It opened back in October and features Lao dishes. Hours of operation are 5 pm until 1 am daily.