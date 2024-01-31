OBITUARY: Samuel Kyle Earp

Samuel Kyle Earp, age 34, passed away on January 29, 2024 at his residence.

He was born in Davidson County and a resident of Wilson County. Samuel attended Lascassas Elementary and graduated from Oakland High School. He also attended Cainsville Community Church and worked for Sams Club. Samuel loved his family and friends and enjoyed his roosters and beagle hounds.

Samuel is survived by his parents, Kevin and Kim Hopkins Earp; twin brother, Joshua (Amanda) Earp; nephews, Wyatt and Waylon Earp; sister, Gracie Lopez; nieces, Isabella Lopez and Maggie Meadows; and grandfather, Jerry (Janet) Earp.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 31, 2024 and 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 11:00 AM, February 1, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jim Newman officiating. Burial will follow in Harris Family Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

