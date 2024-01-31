OBITUARY: Shirley Patrice Pitts Howard

Shirley Patrice Pitts Howard, age 64, passed away on January 29, 2024 at NHC Healthcare in Murfreesboro.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a caregiver. Shirley was a member of Bradleys Creek Baptist Church.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, John Richard Pitts Sr and Hattie Kay Puckett Pitts; husband, J.C. Howard; and brother, John Pitts, Jr.

She is survived by son, Joshua Christopher (Maureen) Bush; daughter, Amy Lynn Bush; brothers, Adam (Michelle) Pitts, James (Sonia) Pitts, Daniel (Cindy) Pitts; sister, Kathy Gannon; and, grandchildren, Lexi, Kaelyn, Elias, Claire, Mckinley, Wyatt and Layton.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Friday, February 2, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Adam Pitts officiating. Burial will follow in Bradley Creek Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

