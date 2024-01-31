OBITUARY: Florence Zapach Micona

Mrs. Florence Zapach Micona, age 91 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Sunday, January 28, 2024.

A native of Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Michael Zapach, Sr., and Elizabeth Bitto Zapach.

Mrs. Micona was also preceded in death by her husband John Kenneth Micona; son-in-law, David Kitchens; grandchildren, John Kitchens, and his wife Tanda, and Jennifer Kitchens; sister, Helen Plesniarski, and her husband Ed; brothers, Richard Zapach and his wife Sarah, and Michael Zapach; and brother-in-law Bill Cowley.

Mrs. Micona is survived by daughters, Carol Lynn Kitchens of Dyer, IN, and Cynthia “Cindy” Smith and her husband Bill of Advance, NC; granddaughter, Lora Smith of Advance, NC; great-grandson, Kyle Kitchens of Dyer, IN; sister, Dolly Cowley of Avon, IN; and sister-in-law, Barbara Zapach of Albuquerque, NM; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 Saturday following the visitation with Rev. Dr. John Hinkle, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Micona attended First Presbyterian Church and was a homemaker.

An online guestbook for the Micona family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

