OBITUARY: Betty Upchurch

Betty Upchurch, age 83 of Murfreesboro passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Northside Healthcare and Rehab.

She was a native of Woodbury, Tennessee and was a daughter of the late Johnny B. and Hattie Parker Lack.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Upchurch; a son, Michael Upchurch; siblings, Lee, Edward, Willie, and Norman Lack, Nellie B. Gann, Gertrude Vance, and Violet Coppinger.

Survivors include a son, Randall Upchurch and wife Cynthia of Murfreesboro; a sister, Christine Carter of Woodbury; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Betty attended Cannon County Schools, was a member of the Noah Church of Christ, and had worked at Chromalox prior to her retirement.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Tommy Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Randy, Ricky, Mark, and Gary Leonard, Lee Wayne Nichols, and Steven Coppinger serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Upchurch family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

