MTSU Actuarial Science Lands Coveted Gold Tier Recognition

Middle Tennessee State University’s Actuarial Science program continues to treasure its recent recognition — among only 12 universities in the U.S., only one in Tennessee and 15 worldwide achieving Gold Tier status from the Casualty Actuarial Society’s University Recognition Program.

This program recognizes academic institutions with a demonstrated commitment to preparing property and casualty actuaries through their educational offerings.

The MTSU Actuarial Science bachelor’s and graduate programs are internationally recognized as one of the best in the Southeast. The major is designed for undergraduate and graduate students who have strong mathematical abilities with an interest in applying that knowledge to insurance, finance, risk management, investments and other business areas.

The program won the 2020 University Award from the Casualty Actuarial Society, or CAS, and listed as a UCAP (Universities and Colleges with Actuarial Programs) advanced program by the Society of Actuaries.

You can view video about the MTSU Actuarial Science program below:

“This prestigious CAS award is a significant accolade for our Actuarial Science program, highlighting its exceptional role in educating future actuaries,” said Don Hong, Department of Mathematical Sciences professor and director of the Actuarial Science program.

“It serves as a testament to the program’s comprehensive and high-quality curriculum,” Hong added. “In particular, it demonstrates it is meticulously designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge for the property and casualty actuarial field.”

A highly honored faculty member, Hong said “a combination of factors — robust curriculum, qualified faculty, industry-relevant courses, investing on student success, research that contributes to the advancement of actuarial science and community and industry engagement — helped the program achieve the recognition.”

“The award will inspire us to keep improving our program to fulfill our mission of providing a world-class actuarial education to our students,” said Hong, who thanked the CAS “for recognizing the dedication and accomplishments of our faculty, students, distinguished alumni, the university liaisons and industrial partners of our program.”

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance promoted the recognition on its LinkedIn post, with assistance from MTSU Actuarial Science board member Stephanie Cope, director of policy analysis for the state agency. Cope spoke recently to MTSU Actuarial Math Student Association about internship opportunities. Assistant professor Lu Xiong serves as the AMSA faculty advisor.

Highly acclaimed program

From its origin in 1987 to present, MTSU Actuarial Science has grown tremendously, with more than 300 alumni — some of them on the advisory board — distinguishing themselves across the Midstate and beyond. From 2018 to 2023, nearly 190 students graduated from the program, with at least 31 of them achieving actuarial professional designations.

“The Actuarial Science program is growing by leaps and bounds since I graduated,” said Jeremy Richardson (Class of 2007), a board member and senior vice president with Brown & Brown Risk Solutions in Nashville, Tennessee. “Dr. Hong and other professors are doing an outstanding job of preparing students for actuarial exams and connecting them with the industry.”

Kentucky native Rachael Phelps (’13), who arrived at MTSU with a 34 ACT score, said “MTSU was the perfect fit. I got exposure to a variety of topics — mathematics, statistics, finance, economics, accounting, computer programming, insurance and more.”

Phelps is assistant vice president and consulting actuary with Brentwood, Tennessee-based USI Consulting Group.

With 100 students in the program taught by five faculty members, Hong hopes the CAS Gold-level recognition “will encourage more students to choose MTSU to study actuarial science,” he said. “Our faculty are active researchers very much involved with the Computational and Data Science doctoral program and Data Science master’s program.”

Since 2010, Hong and fellow professors Abdul Khaliq and Qiang Wu have directed 18 doctoral dissertations.

Hosting prestigious research conference in July

MTSU will host the 59th Actuarial Research Conference July 18-20, a major event in North America’s actuarial community bringing together scholars and practitioners from across the world to discuss emerging research on some of the most pressing questions in the field of actuarial science. Assistant professor Vajira Manathunga will coordinate the event that may bring 300 to 500 people to Murfreesboro.