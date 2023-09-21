Things to Know About Lucky Ladd Farms

Located in Eagleville, Lucky Ladd Farms offers a seasonal unique farm experience for the whole family. You can venture into one of Tennessee’s largest petting farms featuring almost 100 animals, enjoy activities on the 60-acre farm, such as playgrounds, nature trails, and educational exhibits, and even visit a country store where you can purchase local goods (we hear they have some of the best sweet tea around).

Lucky Ladd Farms is located at 4374 Rocky Glade Road in Eagleville, TN.

Before you head out to visit Lucky Ladd Farms, here’s what you need to know.