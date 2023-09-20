Top 5 Stories From Sept 20, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 20, 2023.

1Man Caught on Camera Stealing Trailer in Christiana

A security system captured a man removing a 6-foot utility trailer and driving away Sunday from a Shelbyville Highway home near C&E Market in Christiana, according to Detective David Ashburn. Read more.

2Three Theft Suspects Steal From Hibbett Sports in Smyrna, Push Over Employee  

Smyrna Police Department

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the male and two females for theft/strong-arm robbery from Hibbett Sports in Smyrna. Read More.

3Rutherford County’s Touch-a-Truck Happening This Weekend

 

Are your children fascinated with trucks or emergency vehicles? Read More.

4Bad Daddy’s Savors the Fall with New Menu Features

Bad Daddy’s Savors the Fall texas daddy
Photo by Big Daddy\’s

 

As the leaves begin to change and the air turns crisp, Bad Daddy’s is giving its fans something to fall for with new mouthwatering items to keep warm and satisfied. Read more.

5Lane Closures on Sam Ridley Parkway to Begin Friday

Lane closures on Sam Ridley Parkway at Jefferson Pike will begin on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM. Read more.

