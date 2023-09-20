Top 5 Stories From Sept 20, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 20, 2023.
A security system captured a man removing a 6-foot utility trailer and driving away Sunday from a Shelbyville Highway home near C&E Market in Christiana, according to Detective David Ashburn. Read more.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the male and two females for theft/strong-arm robbery from Hibbett Sports in Smyrna. Read More.
Are your children fascinated with trucks or emergency vehicles? Read More.
As the leaves begin to change and the air turns crisp, Bad Daddy’s is giving its fans something to fall for with new mouthwatering items to keep warm and satisfied. Read more.
Lane closures on Sam Ridley Parkway at Jefferson Pike will begin on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM. Read more.