OBITUARY: Milford Ervin Busho

Milford Ervin Busho, age 97, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Waters nursing home in Shelbyville, Tennessee. He had been in the nursing home for a year after losing his ability to walk after having had COVID.

Milford was originally from Austin, Minnesota. He was the son of Albert Busho and Regina (Klecker) Busho. He married Elaine Carole Babcock in 1948. They had three children, Connie, Craig, and Carole. Milford outlived all three of his children.

During World War II Milford was in the Army and often talked about Iwo Jima and how he cared about the people he had met there. After the war, he had a long career as an electrical lineman for Austin Utilities.

Milford was also called “Bud”. He was an active member in several Baptist churches in Minnesota, and also in other places that he lived. During his retirement, he lived in Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee. His hobbies were gardening and woodworking.

He is survived by his daughter’s family, Chuck Gard, Lindsay and Bryan Baxter, and Jared and Jessica Gard; his son’s family, Barbara and Susanna Busho, and Andrew and Tammie Blake. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Franklin Road Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

A funeral service is planned at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin, MN on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 11:00 am, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/