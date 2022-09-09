The Titans Introduce New Captains Before the New Season

Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Ben Jones, Kevin Byard, Jeffery Simmons, and Ola Adeniyi are the captains for the 2022/2023 Titans season.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told tennesseetitans.com, “That’s three offense, two defense, and a special teams (player).”

Byard and Jones are the longest-standing captains holding the role since 2019. Tannehill and Henry have held captain positions since 2020. Simmons’s first time as a captain was last season and this is Adeniyi’s first time leading the Titans.

They will represent the team for the coin toss at Nissan Stadium this Sunday, September 11, 2022, against the Giants.

