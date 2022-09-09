Friday, September 9, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomePro SportsThe Titans Introduce New Captains Before the New Season
Pro SportsSportsTennessee Titans

The Titans Introduce New Captains Before the New Season

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
0
1

Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Ben Jones, Kevin Byard, Jeffery Simmons, and Ola Adeniyi are the captains for the 2022/2023 Titans season.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told tennesseetitans.com, “That’s three offense, two defense, and a special teams (player).”

Byard and Jones are the longest-standing captains holding the role since 2019. Tannehill and Henry have held captain positions since 2020. Simmons’s first time as a captain was last season and this is Adeniyi’s first time leading the Titans.

They will represent the team for the coin toss at Nissan Stadium this Sunday, September 11, 2022, against the Giants.

Related: Titans Face Giants in Opener This Sunday

Previous articleRutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Austin Timberlake
Austin Timberlake
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.