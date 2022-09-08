Thursday, September 8, 2022
Titans to Host Giants in Opener on Sunday

By Andrea Hinds
The Titans begin the 2022 regular season this week with a home game against the New York Giants. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Titans and Giants have met 12 times before and the series is tied 6-6.
The Titans are 32-30 all-time in season openers. More recently, Mike Vrabel is 2-2 as Titans
head coach on Kickoff Weekend. Under Vrabel, the Titans have recorded season-opening
victories in 2019 (at Cleveland) and 2020 (at Denver) and losses in 2018 (at Miami) and
2021 (against Arizona).

THE BROADCAST
Locally, the game will be televised on WZTV Fox 17. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, analyst Mark Sanchez and reporter Laura Okmin.

Plus, fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games with the newly-launched NFL+
subscription service, which offers access to all local games and all primetime games on
phones and tablets, live local and national audio for every NFL game, and more.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans
games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave
McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

This week several members of the Titans roster could see their first regular-season
action in their new home. Eight of the club’s nine 2022 draft picks are on the 53-man
roster, including first-round wide receiver Treylon Burks and second-round cornerback
Roger McCreary. The roster also includes veteran additions such as tight end Austin
Hooper and wide receiver Robert Woods. A total of 21 newcomers on the roster (39.6
percent) have been added since last season ended (as of Sept. 5).

GAME DETAILS
TN Titans vs NY Giants
3:25pm CDT
Nissan Stadium
Watch: Fox 17, NFL+

